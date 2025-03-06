Mother of 3 concerned about ongoing flooding issues at Roswell apartment

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell mother says she and her neighbors are fighting flooding in their apartments that has been going on for weeks.

Monique Webbe said the flooding started in her ground floor unit at the Elliot Roswell Apartments off Holcomb Bridge Road on Feb. 20.

“It was dark brown, and it was just water,” Webbe said.

She said the water would stop for a few hours or even a day, but then it started gushing again.

She said she and her partner have reached out to the leasing office and maintenance several times with calls and emails. She said management sent a plumber out to her unit twice. She said they snaked the drain and cut holes in her walls to check the source of the water.

“I’m concerned about the openness of the walls, and the broken wood in there, and the fact that there was water sitting in there when they cracked in there,” Webbe said.

She said she even had firefighters come out to look at the problem.

“They said they’re pretty sure it’s septic,” Webbe said.

She said the quality of the water concerns her because she has three kids under 10 years old, including an 18-month-old.

“She’s learning to walk,” Webbe said. “She’s a baby, so she, you know you walk, and then you fall forward.”

Webbe said she wants to be more aptly communicated with during this process.

“When we brought up being moved, they said there were no available units to move us to and our options were to be released from our lease or kind of stay here while they do the repair stuff,” Webbe said.

However, she said they have nowhere else to go.

Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers tried calling and emailing the property management company, Birchstone Residential. She didn’t get a response, so she stopped by the leasing office to try to get a number for their media team. The manager told her they wouldn’t give her that information.

Meanwhile, Webbe and her family are continuing to live with the fear of the flooding starting again.

“It’s still ongoing, and any point in time I have to spend any time sucking water out of my carpet because this is not fixed, that’s time out of my day…I desperately want them to fix this,” Webbe said.

Webbe said after Rogers stopped by the leasing office Monday, they got a call back. Management has scheduled a plumber to come out Friday, but the family will have to be out of their unit for at least 24 hours.

