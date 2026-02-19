Metro Atlanta firefighters rescue old horse stuck in slick area near creek

MILTON, Ga. — A specialized unit within Milton Fire Department helped rescue a 30-year-old mare that had fallen.

As luck would have it, the horse got help from an old friend.

Milton Fire’s Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue found Misty at a wet creek bank at The Painted Horse Winery and Vineyards. They say the mare had fallen after rain made the ground slippery.

Vincent Rosenberger, one of the responding firefighters, took his first equestrian lessons with Misty. He “stayed by her side gently holding her head and whispering comforting words to her while everyone waited for a vet to arrive with calming medication,” Milton Fire Dept. said.

Rosenberger didn’t leave Misty’s side until she got back to the farm under her own power to reunite with her 17-year-old son Rodeo.

To get her there, the crew used a slide transfer, in addition to patience and care, to get the mare to more stable ground. They gave her food and water and helped her up until she was able to stand on her own.

The crew had their A-structure available, specialized for large-animal rescues, but didn’t need it this time.

“We all are wishing Misty a smooth and speedy recovery. Knock on wood, her vitals appear to be good and her prognosis promising,” the fire department said.

