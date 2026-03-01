Metro Atlanta city to consider lowering speed limits

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton will consider lowering the speed limits on certain roads at its next city council meeting March 2.

The resolution would lower speed limits on three major roads and several school zones. The proposal is part of the city’s Local Road Safety Plan, which aims to reduce traffic-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

The safety plan was developed to analyze traffic data and identify areas for improvement across the city’s transportation network. It recommended evaluating the network for sensible opportunities to reduce speeds to enhance public safety.

The proposed resolution includes lowering the speed limit from 45 mph to 40 mph on Bethany Bend between Hopewell Road and State Route 9. Similar reductions from 45 mph to 40 mph are planned for New Providence Road between Arnold Mill Road and Birmingham Highway, as well as Thompson Road between Redd Road and Hopewell Road.

Speed limits in specific school zones would also decrease if the measure passes. The limits would drop from 35 mph to 30 mph for the Cambridge High School, Bethany Bend and Cogburn Road school zones. The proposal also adds the area around King’s Ridge Christian School to the Bethany Bend and Cogburn Road school zones.

The initiative marks the third round of speed limit reductions driven by the safety plan. Two previous rounds of adjustments were approved by the state and the City Council before being implemented on local roads. These changes update Milton’s radar permit, which establishes the official speed limits that can be enforced by police.

The resolution is one of many items to be considered during the city council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. People can attend the meeting at City Hall at 2006 Heritage Walk or via Zoom.

Visit the city’s website for a full agenda.

