Massive new Health and Human Services center opens in north Fulton County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — County officials opened the new Fulton County Health and Human Services - North in Alpharetta on Thursday.

County officials told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that a growing number of residents in the area need it.

“There are people struggling everywhere,” District Health Director Dr. Marcus Plescia said.

Officials say they outgrew the former digs just down the street. The new one along North Point Parkway is a former Comcast call center and is more than 100,000 square feet.

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The $25 million facility includes a medical clinic, dental, behavioral health, senior services, and much more.

“We provide and spend six times more than the following counties: DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett combined,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said.

Some of those funds will be used to hire more help.

Last month, Channel 2 Action News reported on the County Board of Health’s job fair in South Fulton County. They desperately needed more nurses and this facility may make them easier to attract.

“This is a fantastic recruitment opportunity for us. This is a very, very nice space,” Plescia said.

Registered dental hygienist Bina Patel says her healthy smiles are in high demand.

“Being in a facility like this definitely makes me want to work here and be excited,” Patel said. “[We’re] very busy in a good way.”

The facility opens to the public next week.

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