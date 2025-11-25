Man accused of shooting at Sandy Springs police officers released on bond

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Herbert Mesa, accused of shooting at several Sandy Springs police officers and injuring one, has been released on a $90,000 bond.

The incident occurred on October 14th when police officers responded to a welfare check at Mesa’s home on Carroll Manor Drive.

Upon arrival, Mesa allegedly opened fire on the officers, striking Officer Matthew Williams in the thumb.

District Attorney Fani Willis expressed opposition to the bond decision, stating, “Based on the facts as we understand them, the potential danger to law enforcement and to the broader community justifies keeping the defendant in custody pending trial.”

Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Leon Millholland noted that at least one of Mesa’s rounds exited the house during the shootout.

Officer Kyle Debets, who was present during the incident, described the intensity of the firefight, stating that one of Mesa’s high-powered rifle rounds pierced his ballistic shield close to his face.

Magistrate Judge Todd Ashley granted Mesa’s bond, citing handwritten notes in the bond order that suggested no evidence of flight risk or danger to the community was presented, as the incident occurred in Mesa’s home.

Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk emphasized that community safety is a central concern in every bond decision, and the court relies on law enforcement and the parties to present all relevant facts.

She stated that the judge followed Georgia law in setting bond and imposed a substantial cash bond, which Mesa posted.

Defense attorney Manny Arora, not involved in the Mesa case, commented on Judge Ashley’s reputation, saying, “He’s very tough on bond, but he will follow the rules to a T.”

Mesa’s release has raised concerns among law enforcement and the community, with the district attorney’s office moving swiftly to indict the case.

Meanwhile, Sandy Springs police officers have been advised to exercise caution in the area of Carroll Manor Drive.

