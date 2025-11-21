‘I realized that I was struck’: Sandy Springs officers recount being shot at by suspect

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Last month, a suspect opened fire on Sandy Springs police officers inside a home, leaving one of them injured.

Officer Matthew Williams was shot in the thumb after officers went into the home to check on Herbert Mesa, 56, after neighbors said they heard a gunshot.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne sat down with Williams and several other officers who responded to the incident for a first-hand account of the shooting.

"I had to process that I was being shot at. Then it went to hold your ground and then fire back," Officer Kyle DeBets said.

"I realized that I was struck in my hand, [but] not sure of the severity, because it was extremely dark," Williams recalled.

Sergeant John P. Smith was the supervisor on scene and commended the bravery of his officers.

“I do want to bring attention to the acts of bravery,” Sgt. Smith said as he got emotional. “Because when the gunfire began, Officer [Madison] Bips retreated to the right, which was out of the line of fire. He brought himself back into the line of fire to render aid to Williams.”

Bips has special medical training and rushed back into the line of fire to treat Williams’ wounded thumb.

“That was incredible because he was already safe. He had to help his brother. And then Officer DeBets, knowing that rounds had already gone through his shield, he’s still out in the hallway to provide cover for Bips,” Sgt. Smith said.

Mesa had been wounded in the leg before SWAT negotiators convinced him to surrender.

