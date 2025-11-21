A father’s truck was found abandoned at Publix; no one knows where he is

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A businessman and father has been missing for two weeks, with his abandoned car found at a Publix shopping plaza in Newnan and his phone discovered at one of his shops.

Christopher Hanna, who runs a car hauling business, was last seen at his storage yard on North Henry Boulevard, where he keeps equipment for his business.

His family told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they are deeply concerned, as Hanna is known for being a devoted family man. They said he never would have left his son waiting for a ride to school without calling.

“It’s unsettling – I’m not gonna lie,” said John Hanna, Christopher’s brother, who has been searching for him since his disappearance.

Investigators are looking into surveillance video recorded on Nov. 4, which shows Hanna’s truck, although it is unclear if Hanna himself is visible in the footage.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved in the case, following leads to determine if Hanna got into another vehicle after leaving his truck.

The family is puzzled by the discovery of Hanna’s car in Coweta County, as they are unsure why he was at the shopping plaza where it was found. Police are working to uncover the reasons behind his presence there.

Hanna’s bank cards have not been used since his disappearance, adding to the family’s concern for his safety. One of his phones was found at a snack shop he owns in Forest Park, further complicating the mystery of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about his location or details that could assist in finding him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), where they can provide tips anonymously and potentially receive a cash reward.

