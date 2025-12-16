Hundreds gather for menorah lightings across metro Atlanta after mass shooting

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Hundreds of people across metro Atlanta gathered on Monday night to light the menorah for the second night of Hanukkah.

But the Jewish community is celebrating in the shadow of tragedy after two gunmen started shooting in a targeted attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, killing 15 people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The celebrations were tinged with somber remembrance, as attendees reflected on the impact of the attack.

Rabbi Isser New, Associate Director of Chabad of Georgia, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna he went to school with one of the victims.

“Sadness and then anger of how could this be happening, why could this be happening,” Rabbi New said.

Sandy Springs resident Chaya Morris said it’s gut-wrenching to see what happened.

“There is a lot of hate around the world, but we are here to dispel the darkness with the light,” Morris said.

Rabbi New emphasized the importance of maintaining hope and light even in dark times.

“But the whole theme of Hanukkah is that it just takes a little bit of light. And every person can be that little bit of light. And when light took over the darkness, light prevailed,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul joined the group that gathered at Heritage Lawn.

“I think it’s important that the community comes together, even those who are not Jewish. That we stand with our Jewish friends and neighbors,” Paul said.

This sentiment resonated throughout the event, emphasizing solidarity during somber times.

As they lit the candles, attendees collectively reaffirmed their commitment to combat darkness through unity and support.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group