GA-based nonprofit helps veterans find new careers after serving in military

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Service members learn how to be dependable, committed, and disciplined. But many veterans have difficulty finding a job in civilian life once their time in the military is finished.

An Alpharetta-based nonprofit is helping veterans launch new careers.

James Cardwell knows service. “I’m a veteran of the US military. I served in the Army, Navy, and the Air Force.”

When he started a new mission, looking for a civilian job, his resume needed work.

“Coming from combat arms, tons of management experience, obviously, I worked with lots of different systems. But nothing equated over to the civilian world,” Cardwell said.

He connected with Hire Heroes USA. The nonprofit helps military veterans and their spouses with job search skills and information, all for free. The nonprofit has more than 100,000 confirmed hires.

Romaine Byrd said resume tweaks can be the key, changing military language into the terms that businesses use.

Byrd said local businesses looking for dependable, hard-working employees should get in touch with them.

“If you do have a spot for a veteran that’s looking for employment, please reach out and let us know,” he said.

Cardwell now works in technology and said Hire Heroes USA helped him take the next step.

“They’re your wingman, the guy in the foxhole with you, your fellow sailor right there. Anything you need, they’re there to help you out,” Cardwell said.

