Family of 2-year-old with rare disorder is looking for bone marrow donor

ROSWELL, Ga. — The family of a 2-year-old boy is looking for something that could save his life: a match.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer shares how college students and the community are trying to help him and the thousands of children waiting for a bone marrow transplant.

“Today we have Judah’s bone barrow donations,” said Sydney Cumby, Phi Mu president. “All of Georgia Tech and Phi Mu has come out.”

People came for cheek swabs, testing kits and the hope of being a match for 2-year old Judah Fox.

“Judah’s just the happiest 2-year-old you ever met. He loves to play outside,” said Kaitlin Fox, Judah’s aunt.

He has a rare bone disorder and lost his vision. And without the right donor, his family could lose him.

His aunt calls the diagnosis soul crushing.

“We only need one match, but it’s really a numbers game to getting this in front of as many people as possible to find that one match,” Fox said.

The Georgia boy is one of more than 17,000 people in America waiting to find a match for stem cells or bone marrow donation.

And for most patients, a match is someone outside their families.

It’s especially difficult for people with mixed heritage, which is why advocates encourage representation on the registry.

“It’s literally five minutes. You have to do to swab and they take care of everything else,” Cumby said.

Even if volunteers don’t match up with Judah, they might be able to help someone else.

“I’m really proud to be a part of this. It makes me so hopeful for this generation,” Cumby said.

“I think I cried ten times today. My heart is so full of gratitude,” Fox said.

Donors are notified if they’re a match for stem cells or bone marrow.

You can also go online and get a test kit to do at home.

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