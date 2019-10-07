0 County says family used 158,000 gallons of water last month, sends $2,100 bill

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Roswell family said it could have filled eight swimming pools with the amount of water it was charged for during its first month in its new home.

The Hunts told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray that there are no signs of any leaks or other problems, but they are stuck with a $2,100 bill anyway.

Fulton County said the family used 158,000 gallons of water.

"I got a letter that said, in fact, today is the day they'll cut my water off," Lee Hunt told Gray.

The amount of water the county said the family used is at least 1 1/2 years' worth of water, but Fulton County said the Hunt family used that much in the first six weeks it spent in its Roswell home.

For comparison, the family's most recent bill is for 12,000 gallons and $140.

Lee Hunt has just retired from the Air Force and has a baby due this weekend. He said he checked the house for leaks inside and out after the bill came.

Hunt said he also had security cameras installed on the day he bought the home and that he controls the sprinklers from his phone. He said he put leak detectors in the basement.

Hunt said he never saw any sign of running or leaking water.

Hunt said that, after repeatedly calling Fulton County, he still can't get the county to budge on his bill.

"All the way through, they just toed the line that this was our fault, (that) we had a toilet running, eight swimming pools' worth of water. I'm, like, 'There's no way,'" Hunt said.

Gray tried repeatedly by email and phone to contact Fulton County for comment on this story Monday, but he is still waiting for a response.

