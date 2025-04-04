Coffee shops planning for price increases from tariffs

There are a whole lot of coffee shops, but Brewable is different.

Chelsea Cohen told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she loves coffee, but her true passion is running two coffee shops that provide paid jobs for adults with disabilities.

“Ranging from autism to Down syndrome and like my amazing barista over there, Jeff, who is deaf,” she said.

Even though they’re a nonprofit they still must pay for their coffee, which has been steadily rising.

She says it worries her to think about how much the newly imposed tariffs on imported coffee, the first since colonial times, will increase the price she pays.

“It’s going to end up kind of depending on where the coffee comes from, will tell how much it’s going to increase,” Cohen said.

