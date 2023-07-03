Closure of 15-mile stretch of Chattahoochee River hampers Independence Day celebrations

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shutting down the 15-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River couldn’t come at a worse time.

The Independence Day holiday weekend is notorious for attracting big crowds in and around the river.

For the last 4 days, folks have been deterred from accessing some of their favorite spots because of high E. coli levels.

Health officials with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health tell Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins no one has reported getting sick from the water.

However, symptoms can begin 2-5 days after exposure.

Less than five miles away at Azalea Park in Roswell, the river remains open and is considered safe.

Rawlins saw several paddleboarders and kayakers in the water.

However, some folks were still cautious about getting too close.

“Make sure you don’t go into the water,” a parent told her children.

Health officials say exposure to E. coli can irritate the skin and cause a rash.

But oftentimes, swallowing contaminated water is what leads to some of the more severe symptoms like stomach cramps and diarrhea.

