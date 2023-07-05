North Fulton County

City of Milton making changes at one of its most dangerous intersections

By WSBTV.com News Staff

City of Milton making changes at one of its most dangerous intersections

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MILTON, Ga. — In an effort to prevent car accidents, the city of Milton is adding new signs at one of its busiest and dangerous intersections.

The intersection of Bethany Bend and Highway 9 has been the site of a disproportionately high number of motor vehicle accidents over the last several years.

While many of the crashes are of the rear-end variety, many others involve turning cars being struck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city will soon install signage instructing drivers not to turn right on a red light at the intersection.

The sign will be unveiled and the change will officially go into effect on July 10.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Arrests made in theft of $1 million worth of mailed checks

©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read