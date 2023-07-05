City of Milton making changes at one of its most dangerous intersections

MILTON, Ga. — In an effort to prevent car accidents, the city of Milton is adding new signs at one of its busiest and dangerous intersections.

The intersection of Bethany Bend and Highway 9 has been the site of a disproportionately high number of motor vehicle accidents over the last several years.

While many of the crashes are of the rear-end variety, many others involve turning cars being struck.

The city will soon install signage instructing drivers not to turn right on a red light at the intersection.

The sign will be unveiled and the change will officially go into effect on July 10.

