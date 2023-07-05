City of Milton making changes at one of its most dangerous intersections

MILTON, Ga. — In an effort to prevent car accidents, the city of Milton is adding new signs at one of its busiest and dangerous intersections.
The intersection of Bethany Bend and Highway 9 has been the site of a disproportionately high number of motor vehicle accidents over the last several years.
While many of the crashes are of the rear-end variety, many others involve turning cars being struck.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The city will soon install signage instructing drivers not to turn right on a red light at the intersection.
The sign will be unveiled and the change will officially go into effect on July 10.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Neighbors reveal odd clues after mother arrested for leaving 7-year-old to decompose in closet
- Ga. deputy shot to death during car theft identified as 26-year-old on the job less than a year
- Family says woman killed in wrong-way 400 crash with Cadillac was Uber driver, mother of 3-year-old
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group