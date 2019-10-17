  • CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police searching for man who stole puppy from metro Petland

    By: Mike Petchenik

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta pet store was stunned when one of its puppies was stolen. 

    Channel 2 Action News received surveillance video that shows the man grab the puppy and just walk out. 

    The theft happened Wednesday night at the Petland store on Ashford-Dunwoody Road. 

    Police want to find the man and the puppy. 

