CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police searching for man who stole puppy from metro Petland

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta pet store was stunned when one of its puppies was stolen.
Channel 2 Action News received surveillance video that shows the man grab the puppy and just walk out.
The theft happened Wednesday night at the Petland store on Ashford-Dunwoody Road.
Police want to find the man and the puppy.
Police say this man stole a puppy from a local store. New at 4, the concern for the dog's safety. pic.twitter.com/mnra0Qof5Y— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) October 17, 2019
