Baby owl reunited with family after falling out of nest in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta family helped to save a baby owl they found on the ground.
Amy and Mark Harden put the owl in a basket and tied it to a tree to protect it from predators. They named it “Hootie.”
Wildlife officials checked in on the bird and determined that its mom and dad were still feeding it.
On Saturday, a tree company worker lifted the baby owl to its nest high in a tree to reunite it with its family.
