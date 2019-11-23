Avalon to open ice skating rink as big as Rockefeller rink on Sunday

Lace ‘em up and get ready to gracefully glide like a glacial gazelle.
Avalon is opening its holiday ice skating rink Sunday along with hosting a free party with Santa, a Christmas tree, live music and face painting from 1 to 8 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Santa will count down the lighting of the Christmas tree. He'll come back the next day and stay until around until Christmas Eve taking photos on a first-come, first-serve basis.
But you don't get to skate by for free. General admission, including skates, is $18 per adult and $14 per child age nine years and younger. Group rates (10 or more skaters) are $15 per person, including skates. A season pass is $175 a person with skates.
Organizers said the rink is 122 feet long and 59 feet wide, the same size as its inspiration — the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
The Alpharetta rink will be around until Jan. 26.
Other Avalon holiday events between now and then include a menorah lighting on Dec. 22, the first night of the Festival of Lights, with members of the Chabad of North Fulton community from 5 to 6 p.m.
And for the turning of the new year, there will be a family-friendly balloon drop at noon on Dec. 31.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 2; no price was listed.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}