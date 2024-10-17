Asheville brewery a beacon for storm-battered neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — They’re not turning water into beer these days at Archetype Brewing in Asheville.

Most of Asheville still has no running water, and likely won’t for weeks.

What owners Brad and Corina Casanova are doing is taking in diapers and blankets, cat food and bleach, can openers and bottled water – anything the neighborhood needs.

“They have come from all over the country,” Brad told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. “People have sent Amazon packages and help has come out of the Atlanta area.”

What’s come out of the Atlanta area is barbecue.

Brad’s longtime friend owns McDaniel’s Q-N-2 Barbecue in Sandy Springs.

A week after the storm hit, co-owner Glenn McDaniel drove to Asheville and fed about 250 people.

His Sunday school class also raised about $3,000 to buy supplies for the community.

And he plans to host another barbecue feast soon.

As for when Archetype can reopen, that’s anyone’s guess.

The Casanovas say several other breweries in this city renowned for breweries fared much worse – they were severely damaged by floodwater.

“That uncertainty is pretty stressful,” he said. “But we just decided to take that time between now and when that does happen – whenever that shall be – to help others in the community and make use of what we do have,” he said.

Their two young sons, Wynston and Deacon, whose schools have been closed, are also pitching in with the effort.

“It is amazing how helping the community does keep your spirits up,” Corina said. “With the kids not in school, to watch the children learn to be resourceful. There are a lot of beautiful things to come out of something like this.”

Archetype plans another supply giveaway beginning at 1 p.m. this Sunday and the Bone and Broth restaurant in Asheville will serve meals at 4 p.m.

