Apartment fire in Sandy Springs displaces residents

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Fire Department said a fire at an apartment building displaced residents Sunday night.

No one reported injuries in the fire, Division Chief Jesse Bernard said.

The fire was reported at 5550 Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Fire crews worked quickly to contain the fire to one unit and a section of the roof.

Of the 30 units in the apartment building, about 15 will be displaced.

Apartment management is working with the displaced residents to make sure they have a place to stay.

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