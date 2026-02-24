Alpharetta first responders reunite with pickleball player months after life-saving rescue

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Firefighters don’t always get to see what happens after they load a patient into an ambulance.

However, last week, crews with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety got a rare opportunity for a reunion with a man whose life they helped save.

Back in December, the department says Brian suffered a cardiac arrest while playing pickleball. Another player nearby immediately began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED), delivering two shocks before first responders arrived. Bystanders continued helping until firefighters and EMS crews arrived at the scene.

First responders took over care and continued treating Brian on the way to the hospital.

He survived.

Last week, Brian reunited with the A Shift crews who responded that day, along with the AMR ambulance team and staff members from Wellstar North Fulton Hospital who played a key role in his recovery.

During the gathering, Brian shared his story, while firefighters, EMS personnel and hospital staff reflected on the emergency response and the teamwork involved.

Brian has since returned to his normal routine.

