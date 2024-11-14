3 suspects arrested days after luring victim to metro Atlanta park, killing him

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department announced the arrest of three people they say are responsible for the death of a man over the weekend.

Officials say they responded to Blackburn Park just after 5 p.m. on Saturday evening regarding a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Brandon Xavier Davis next to the tennis courts with a fatal gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Atlanta, identified as the known address of the suspected “getaway” driver, Azra Sheppard.

Officials say evidence showed Sheppard, Diamni Henry and Davion Meux conspired together to lure the victim to Blackburn Park under the impression they would be executing a business transaction.

However, their intention was to rob him, BPD officials said.

The suspects were identified after flock cameras and license plate readers provided the information necessary to “quickly identify and locate the suspects”, according to officials.

“Brookhaven’s ongoing investments in cutting-edge crime fighting technology has once again brought a swift resolution to this senseless and violent crime,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Park. “I hope that this development brings a small degree of comfort to the grieving family of the victim, Brandon Xavier Davis, 21, Decatur, GA, and to the surrounding neighbors who have been deeply disturbed by this incident.”

The three individuals were all charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

