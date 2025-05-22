NOAA forecasts an above-average hurricane season for 2025

We are about a week and a half away from the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Keep in mind: Storms can form, and in many years recently have, before the official start of hurricane season. Severe Weather Team 2 is not seeing anything imminent, but it is something to watch over the remaining days of May.

The official forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has 2025 as an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Also, NOAA forecasts an above-average season for hurricanes, with six to 10 including three to five major (Category 3 or higher) hurricanes.

Warm water and lighter windshear are contributing to what should be another active, above-average season in terms of hurricanes.

Of course, we were impacted last year, and we will be watching closely as the hurricane season begins.

