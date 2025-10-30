No, Walmart will not be closed Nov. 1

ATLANTA —

Channel 2 Action News has heard from viewers concerned that they would not be able to shop as normal at Walmart to start the month.

Rumors have circulated on social media claiming that Walmart, fearing looting once SNAP benefits expire, will be closed Nov. 1. The rumors also claimed that Walmart would only be fulfilling online orders.

But a Walmart official told Channel 2 Action News Wednesday those claims are “false. We will continue to be open for business.”

The federal government has opted to not fund SNAP benefits amid the ongoing government shutdown. The program aids $41 million Americans.

