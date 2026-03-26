No more pennies? Lawmakers pass bill rounding cash transitions to nearest nickel

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers have passed a bill that could make exact change a thing of the past if the governor signs it.

The Georgia State passed Georgia House Bill 1112 that would require Georgia businesses to round cash transactions to the nearest nickel.

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This comes after the Federal Reserve announced it would stop making pennies and as the use of cash continues to decline.

Under the bill, businesses would be required to round down transactions ending in one, two, six or seven cents and round up transactions ending in three, four, eight or nine cents.

The Georgia House passed the bill on March 6 and sent to the Georgia Senate, which approved it on Wednesday. It now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

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