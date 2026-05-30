No. 3 Georgia vs Long Island delayed for weather, will resume Saturday

The NCAA Athens Regional game between host No. 3 Georgia and Long Island University has been delayed until Saturday.

Friday night’s game went into a weather delay with the Bulldogs up 15-1 in the sixth inning.

The game will resume at 9 a.m. with gates opening at 8 a.m. UGA says fans will need to show their tickets from Friday’s game to re-enter the stadium on Saturday.

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