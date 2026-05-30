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No. 3 Georgia vs Long Island delayed for weather, will resume Saturday

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Georgia Baseball (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia during Georgia’s game against Georgia Southern at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

The NCAA Athens Regional game between host No. 3 Georgia and Long Island University has been delayed until Saturday.

Friday night’s game went into a weather delay with the Bulldogs up 15-1 in the sixth inning.

The game will resume at 9 a.m. with gates opening at 8 a.m. UGA says fans will need to show their tickets from Friday’s game to re-enter the stadium on Saturday.

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