NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons have 5 picks in Round 3-7

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Atlanta Falcons have five picks in this year’s NFL Draft.
While the team didn’t have any selections Thursday night, Atlanta will be on the clock with two picks Friday night and three picks on Saturday.
You can watch the Falcons’ picks live throughout the weekend as the NFL Draft airs LIVE on Channel 2. Round 2 and 3 will start at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 will start at 12 p.m. Saturday.
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ATLANTA FALCONS DRAFT PICKS
The Falcons have selected the following players:
- No. 48 pick in Round 2: TBD
- No. 79 pick in Round 3: TBD
- No. 122 pick in Round 4: TBD
- No. 215 pick in Round 6: TBD
- No. 231 pick in Round 7: TBD
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