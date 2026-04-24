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NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons have 5 picks in Round 3-7

By WSBTV.com News Staff
2026 NFL Scouting Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 24: General Manager Ian Cunningham of the Atlanta Falcons speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Atlanta Falcons have five picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

While the team didn’t have any selections Thursday night, Atlanta will be on the clock with two picks Friday night and three picks on Saturday.

You can watch the Falcons’ picks live throughout the weekend as the NFL Draft airs LIVE on Channel 2. Round 2 and 3 will start at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 will start at 12 p.m. Saturday.

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ATLANTA FALCONS DRAFT PICKS

The Falcons have selected the following players:

  • No. 48 pick in Round 2: TBD
  • No. 79 pick in Round 3: TBD
  • No. 122 pick in Round 4: TBD
  • No. 215 pick in Round 6: TBD
  • No. 231 pick in Round 7: TBD

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