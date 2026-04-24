NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons have 5 picks in Round 3-7

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Atlanta Falcons have five picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

While the team didn’t have any selections Thursday night, Atlanta will be on the clock with two picks Friday night and three picks on Saturday.

You can watch the Falcons’ picks live throughout the weekend as the NFL Draft airs LIVE on Channel 2. Round 2 and 3 will start at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 will start at 12 p.m. Saturday.

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ATLANTA FALCONS DRAFT PICKS

The Falcons have selected the following players:

No. 48 pick in Round 2: TBD

No. 79 pick in Round 3: TBD

No. 122 pick in Round 4: TBD

No. 215 pick in Round 6: TBD

No. 231 pick in Round 7: TBD

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