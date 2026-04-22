NFL Draft 2026: Which former Georgia high school, college players could be drafted?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday with all three days and seven rounds airing live on Channel 2.

Hundreds of players will hope to hear their name called in Pittsburgh. The list includes several players from Georgia State, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia as well as former high school talent from around the state.

Here are the names to know. And watch WSB-TV’s 2026 NFL Draft Special LIVE at 7 p.m. Thursday leading up to the first round on ABC.

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Georgia State players:

Ted Hurst

Georgia Tech players:

Haynes King

Eric Rivers

Keylan Rutledge

Ahmari Harvey

University of Georgia players:

Dillon Bell

Zachariah Branch

Colbie Young

Oscar Delp

Monroe Freeling,

Micah Morris

Christen Miller

CJ Allen

Daylen Everette

Brett Thorson

Former Georgia high school players

CJ Daniels, Miami, Parkview High School

Marlin Klein, Michigan, Rabun Gap, Nacoochee School

Jalen Farmer, Kentucky, Eastside High School

Alan Herron , Maryland, Banneker High School

Connor Lew, Auburn, Kennesaw Mountain High School

Cameron Ball, Arkansas, Tri-Cities High School

Joshua Josephs, Tennessee, North Cobb High School

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, North Gwinnett High School

LT Overton, Alabama, Milton High School

Zion Young, Missouri, Westlake High School

Caleb Downs, Ohio State, Mill Creek High School

Avieon Terrell, Clemson, Westlake High School

Marcus Allen, North Carolina, Walton High School

Colton Hood, Tennessee, Eagles Landing Christian Academy

VJ Payne, Kansas State, Buford High School

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina, Putnam County High School

Avery Smith, Toledo, Riverwood High School

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