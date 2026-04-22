NFL Draft 2026: Which former Georgia high school, college players could be drafted?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday with all three days and seven rounds airing live on Channel 2.
Hundreds of players will hope to hear their name called in Pittsburgh. The list includes several players from Georgia State, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia as well as former high school talent from around the state.
Here are the names to know. And watch WSB-TV’s 2026 NFL Draft Special LIVE at 7 p.m. Thursday leading up to the first round on ABC.
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Georgia State players:
- Ted Hurst
Georgia Tech players:
- Haynes King
- Eric Rivers
- Keylan Rutledge
- Ahmari Harvey
University of Georgia players:
- Dillon Bell
- Zachariah Branch
- Colbie Young
- Oscar Delp
- Monroe Freeling,
- Micah Morris
- Christen Miller
- CJ Allen
- Daylen Everette
- Brett Thorson
Former Georgia high school players
- CJ Daniels, Miami, Parkview High School
- Marlin Klein, Michigan, Rabun Gap, Nacoochee School
- Jalen Farmer, Kentucky, Eastside High School
- Alan Herron , Maryland, Banneker High School
- Connor Lew, Auburn, Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Cameron Ball, Arkansas, Tri-Cities High School
- Joshua Josephs, Tennessee, North Cobb High School
- Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, North Gwinnett High School
- LT Overton, Alabama, Milton High School
- Zion Young, Missouri, Westlake High School
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State, Mill Creek High School
- Avieon Terrell, Clemson, Westlake High School
- Marcus Allen, North Carolina, Walton High School
- Colton Hood, Tennessee, Eagles Landing Christian Academy
- VJ Payne, Kansas State, Buford High School
- Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina, Putnam County High School
- Avery Smith, Toledo, Riverwood High School
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