Woman says she’s been without A/C for weeks as apartment management says it can’t find a fix

CONYERS, Ga. — A pregnant mother of three in Conyers is seeking help after being without air conditioning for weeks as extreme heat approaches.

Jasmine Tyler told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that she has been struggling since June 1, when her air conditioning unit failed, leaving her and her children in a home where temperatures often remain in the 80s.

“I felt helpless. I feel helpless, very helpless,” Tyler said.

Despite attempts by the management complex to fix the issue, none of the solutions have worked, leaving Tyler to rely on miniature AC units and quick fixes that have failed to make a difference.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard emphasized the danger of being without air conditioning in Atlanta during the summer, especially for someone who is seven months pregnant.

Howard said tenants should put repair requests in writing and maintain pressure on landlords to ensure timely repairs.

“You put it in writing, and you stay on the landlord, and you say, ‘When are you sending someone? What are they going to do? When is the air conditioning going to be fixed?’” Howard said.

Howard also suggested contacting code enforcement if necessary to force changes when landlords fail to address critical issues like air conditioning.

Tyler said she plans to continue pushing for repairs until the temperature in her home is brought down to a comfortable level.

“I shouldn’t be going through this. It’s very crazy,” Tyler said.

Management at Tyler’s complex said it has come out to her apartment multiple times to do some fixes on the air conditioner, but none have seemed to work.

