Teenager arrested for shooting another teen in Newton County, deputies say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two 17-year-olds in Newton County got into a fight on Jan. 24 and one was shot. Now deputies say a suspect is in custody.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a discharged gun on Trelawney Avenue.
When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.
While investigating, deputies determined that the victim and a suspected shooter knew each other and had fought previously.
In Covington, the NCSO SWAT Team helped take 17-year-old Rushawn Wilson into custody. The sheriff’s office said Wilson was found at a house on Cameron’s Way and was arrested without incident.
He’s been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possessing a handgun while under the age of 18.
