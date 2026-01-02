Several arrested at New Year’s Eve checkpoints in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — New Year’s Eve checkpoints in Newton County netted several arrests and citations.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Georgia State Patrol and the Covington Police Department, conducted the vehicle checkpoints.

The arrests include seven for DUIs, two for drug-related offenses, three arrested on warrants and 13 non-DUI arrests, the sheriff’s office said.

In all, 61 citations were issued. Officers also issued eight warnings to drivers, and 16 vehicles were impounded.

The checkpoints were held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. as part of an effort to deter impaired driving and enhance roadway safety.

The vehicle checkpoints were designed to boost public safety during the New Year’s Eve celebrations, a time when impaired driving incidents often increase.

“The safety of our community continues to remain our top priority. This coordinated operation reflects the commitment of our deputies and partner agencies to keeping Newton County’s roads safe. By addressing impaired driving and other violations, we are taking meaningful steps to protect lives and prevent tragedies,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group