Rivian to build new manufacturing facility in Walton County, Georgia officials announce

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials announced Thursday that electric vehicle company Rivian was expanding its footprint in Georgia.

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties, as well as Georgia Department of Economic Development officials, said Rivian had closed on a deal to build a new manufacturing facility in Walton County.

The deal gave long-term rights to Rivian for the Stanton Springs North project, which was first announced for development in late 2021, according to a spokesman.

Georgia officials expressed their enthusiasm for the deal in their announcement, which said Rivian had closed on bonds and the execution of a rental agreement for the Stanton Springs North site.

“It’s a great day in Georgia as we close and issue the bonds for the Rivian project. Renting the site to Rivian is the next step in delivering this generational opportunity, and Georgians in Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties,” the JDA and GDECD said in a joint statement.

Under the deal, Rivian will invest $5 billion to build the facility and create 7,500 jobs, according to officials.

Development at the site will also include the construction of a new access road and transportation safety improvements.

In addition to construction and charging network expansion, Rivian announced a new apprenticeship program, recruiting an initial group to support future industrial maintenance needs through a 24-month, in-depth training period. The program will be used to support the Stanton Springs North operation, according to the site announcement.

Tuition for the training program will be covered by Georgia’s HOPE Grants, while Rivian will pay for expenses such as textbooks and learning materials.

Rivian charging stations will also be installed in shopping centers and state parks, as well as near the new Rivian showroom at Ponce City Market and at Westside Service Center.

The company updates its online charging station map as new stations are built and added to its power network.

Construction at the new facility location is expected to start in early 2024.

