An inside look at the new Rivian Showroom at Ponce City Market

ATLANTA — This past week, Channel 2 Action News got a tour of the new Rivian showroom.

We spoke with Governor Brian Kemp and Rivian executives, about what you can expect and the latest on Rivian’s EV plant being built east of Atlanta.

It’s a brand new showroom unlike any other in the state. this one is in midtown Atlanta at Ponce City Market featuring one of the hottest electric vehicles in the industry, Rivian.

“Being able to have a showroom...see ‘em, drive me pick out colors...going to be great,” Tony Caravano of Rivian marketing said.

Kemp and the state’s Department of Economic Development team helped broker the deal for Rivian to choose Georgia for its $5 billion plant east of Atlanta.

Caravano will spend a lot of time in this building and said he’s thrilled about it.

It hasn’t been all open road for Rivian, as some vocal residents in Morgan County have said they don’t want the EV plant, set to open for production in 2026, in their backyards.

Rivian says they’re trying to work with those residents.

“We are focused on being the best neighbor we can be,” Caravano said. We have had a lot of opportunities to meet with folks in the area. and here in Atlanta as well. We welcome all the conversations we can have.”

Kemp has maintained in the end the plant will create high-paying jobs and a more economically diverse state.

Also under construction in Georgia right now is the $5.5 billion Hyundai EV plant in Bryan County, just outside of Savannah.

