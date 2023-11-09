Atlanta received more than half of all robocalls in Georgia for October, data shows

ATLANTA — Americans have spent the past month answering or receiving more than 4.6 billion robocalls, an even higher amount than September’s 4.5 billion calls.

According to YouMail, a call protection app for mobile phones, no city had a larger amount of robocalls than Atlanta.

YouMail’s data showed the city experienced 181 million robocalls on its own, a 19% increase from September.

Across the whole state, there were 284.9 million calls, meaning Atlanta alone was more than half of all robocalls received in Georgia for October, a 17.6% monthly increase from September.

Among the hundred cities listed by YouMail as the top locations to get robocalls, in the company’s Robocall Index, Atlanta was the worst in the U.S.

In just the month of October, Americans got close to 150 million robocalls every day, or 1,721 per second.

“October’s increase comes as a small surprise following a large drop in calls from telemarketers over the previous month,” YouMail CEO Alex Quilici said. “We need to follow the trendlines to determine if call volumes will continue to fluctuate, or whether we have reached a period of steadily growing illegal calls as we enter the holiday season.”

YouMail reported Georgians received 9.2 million robocalls every day in October, or 382,900 per hour. Each Georgia resident received an average of 22.5 robocalls in the past month.

While scam calls made up 21% of Georgia’s robocalls in October, alerts and reminders were 28% of calls, while payment reminders were 19%.

Telemarketer calls, separate from scam calls, accounted for the largest portion of robocalls at 31% in Georgia.

Atlantans had a slightly different experience, according to YouMail’s data.

Residents in Georgia’s capital received a collective 5.8 million robocalls per day, or 243,300 per hour. The 181 million calls to Atlanta residents was a 19.2% increase from September.

YouMail published a full ranking of the 100 worst cities for robocalls online. The Top 25 are listed as:

Atlanta, Ga. Dallas, Texas Chicago, Ill. Houston, Texas New York, N.Y. Los Angeles, Cali. Baltimore, Md. Phoenix, Ariz. Newark, N.J. Philadelphia, Penn. San Francisco Bay Area, Cali. Detroit, Mich. Miami, Fla. Orlando, Fla. Tampa, Fla. Charlotte, N.C. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. San Diego, Cali. San Antonio, Texas Memphis, Tenn. Columbus, Ohio Columbia, S.C. Denver, Colo. Augusta, Ga. St. Louis, Mo.

