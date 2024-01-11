People at metro RV park brace for more potential flooding with severe storms possible Friday

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — As metro Atlanta gets ready for the next round of severe weather some of the people rescued from flooding following storms earlier this week are now bracing for more potential problems.

Rising waters from the Yellow River swept into a Newton County RV park during heavy rains Tuesday and they haven’t receded yet.

Rusty Gilbert told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that he headed for the hills with his camper when the grounds started flooding.

He knows severe weather is in the forecast again, but he’s not too worried about another deluge.

“Hopefully this storm tomorrow is going to dump a lot less rain. I think it’s going to be more wind, thunder and lightning,” Gilbert said.

The surge of flood water Tuesday caught many off guard. County emergency crews rescued a half dozen people by boat, including Don Rogers.

“I usually pull my camper out as the water comes up and this time it got me where I couldn’t get it out,” Rogers said.

The RV park may have a scenic location, but flooding is an ongoing concern. It went underwater in 2020 and 2018.

But park residents told Regan this time it was perhaps the worst.

“All the cars were, like, submerged under the water. You could barely see the roof of the vehicles,” one woman said, who didn’t identify herself.

Dave Ruble and his brother are staying at the RV on a work trip and were never expecting to get flooded out.

“My friend come over from work, he said, ‘Your car and your trailer is flooded.’ We had to wait in two feet of water without being notified to drag stuff out and help other people get their trailers out,” Ruble said.

The American Red Cross told Regan that they have assisted seven families displaced by flooding.

