Newton County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of retired captain with more than 40 years of service

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta community is mourning the loss of a long-time law enforcement leader who died on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Captain Thomas Kunz retired just last month after more than four decades of service in law enforcement, most recently serving as captain of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division.

Sheriff Ezell Brown said Kunz leaves behind a legacy marked by integrity, steady leadership and a deep commitment to public safety.

Kunz began his law enforcement career in 1981 with the Lithonia Police Department. He joined the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in January 1991, where he served the community for 35 years.

During his career, Capt. Kunz earned numerous commendations and played a key role in shaping operations, mentoring younger deputies and strengthening the agency’s culture of service.

Colleagues described him as a leader who balanced firmness and clarity with genuine kindness, always ensuring his teams were supported, prepared and focused on their mission.

Brown said Kunz’s impact extended beyond the badge, leaving a lasting impression on the many deputies and civilian employees who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“We honor Capt. Kunz for his remarkable career, his sacrifice and his lifelong commitment to the community,“ the sheriff’s office said in a statement. ”His legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come.”

The NCSO asks the community to keep Kunz’s family, friends and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers.

