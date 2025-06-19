Newton County father sentenced for extreme punishment of children

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Carey Clark was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 30 years of probation Tuesday for his role in the abuse of his biological children younger than the age of 10.

The court’s sentencing of Clark followed the state’s sentencing recommendation.

Clark was found guilty in April of aggravated battery and multiple counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, District Attorney Randy McGinley of Alcovy Judicial Circuit announced.

Clark and co-defendant Nora Rodgers hurt the children, forced them to perform exercises such as holding an 8-foot lawn timber over their heads and didn’t provide sufficient nourishment.

A doctor from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta testified during the trial that the children endured torture from Clark and Rodgers.

Rodgers, who was stepmother of the three children who were abused, was sentenced in December of 2023 to 30 years in prison and 30 years of probation.

McGinley said at the time of her sentencing that Rodgers forced the children to do “extreme bootcamp style exercises,” including running laps, squats with large logs and more for long periods “to the point of exhaustion and injury,” even forcing them to complete the exercises in the middle of the night and the heat of summer.

“When the exercises were not performed to Rodgers liking, she would then beat them. Rodgers would also spar with children, striking and hitting them,” he said.

The couple also would withhold food as punishment.

The children testified in court about the abuse they endured.

“Their strength then and now is something to admire,” McGinley said.

