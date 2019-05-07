0 Jurors watch bodycam video that captured search of missing baby

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors showed a jury compelling body camera video of the search for a missing 2-week-old baby at a mobile home park in Newton County in October 2017.

In that video, you can see the couple frantically telling deputies they have no idea what happened to their baby. But they're accused of knowing all along she was already dead.

"She said the child was in the back of the trailer that morning at the back of the bedroom and that when she got up the child was missing." said Newton County Sheriff's Deputy Raymond Walden.

Walden told the jury when he ask where the father was, the mother told her he was out looking for their baby.

He later questioned the father.

"I said why did you go up into the woods looking for a 2-week-old baby. He said, 'I was just looking,'" said Walton.

Prosecutors said Christopher McNabb and Courtney Bell were using methamphetamine and in a violent relationship when they killed their 2-week-old daughter Caliyah.

Days before the infant vanished, a cousin said she was watching the baby and the child of another couple, who went off without any explanation.

On the witness stand, Megan Sorrells told prosecutors the couple were doing drugs at the time of the baby's disappearance.

The newborn's small body was found the next day in some nearby woods a short walk from the trailer. An autopsy showed she died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The couple's lawyer tried to get the trial moved citing too much pre-trial publicity, but a judge denied the motion.

Testimony will continue on Wednesday.

