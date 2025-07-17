Husband charged with shooting wife, son to death at Newton County home

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead and another is behind bars after an overnight shooting on Thursday.

Around 12:20 a.m. Newton County deputies went to a home on Oak Meadows in Covington after receiving reports that two people had been shot inside.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with Willie Glenn, 53, who stated his wife, Kowanda Glenn, 50, and his son, Mikhail Glenn, 20, had been fatally shot inside their home.

Detectives conducted an investigation and determined it was domestic-related.

Willie Glenn was arrested at the home and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is still ongoing and no motive has been confirmed, officials said.

