Former deputy fights violation of oath conviction after found not guilty of rape

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Newton County deputy, George Rahming, is awaiting a judge’s decision after a recent hearing to potentially overturn three guilty verdicts for violation of oath of office.

Judge Cheveda McCamy took the motion under advisement and is expected to issue an order as soon as possible, Channel 2’s Mark Winne reported.

Rahming was found not guilty of rape and sexual contact by an employee in the first degree in May. However, a jury convicted him of three counts of violating his oath of office, leading to a sentence of seven years in prison plus eight years probation.

Rahming admits to having sex with a woman he picked up while on duty as a Newton County deputy, but he maintains it was not a crime.

Jackie Patterson, Rahming’s defense attorney, argued during the hearing that the government indicted his client on a different oath than the one Rahming actually took.

Patterson said, “It is elementary that you cannot be convicted of something that you were not charged with.” He contended that the evidence was insufficient because of this discrepancy.

Patterson also said, “This man should not be in prison. Even though his conduct was absolutely horrendous, that does not make him guilty of these crimes.”

District Attorney Randy McGinley countered the defense’s argument, stating that the indictment was sufficiently worded.

McGinley explained, “Our argument is that the indictments is broadly and generally worded, not very specific, didn’t quote the exact oath. And in my view under the law, that is sufficient.”

He also noted that the alleged victim consistently stated the sex was non-consensual and forcible.

The jury ultimately found Rahming guilty only of the three counts of violation of oath of office.

Rahming described the emotional toll of the verdict, stating that he has replayed the incident “thousand times probably in my mind ... When I heard guilty, it just tore my heart apart.”

Despite being a state prisoner, Rahming expressed his belief in the judicial process. He stated, “I have faith in the system.”

Rahming also acknowledged that he should have been fired for his conduct as a deputy.

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