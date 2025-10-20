Emory students, researchers hunt for Joro spiders in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A research team from the Oxford College of Emory University is studying the Joro spiders in North Georgia to understand their impact on the local ecosystem.

The team, led by Dr. Natalia Bayona, is investigating the presence of Joro spiders, which are native to the Far East and have been in North Georgia for over a decade.

The research aims to determine whether these spiders are disturbing the local ecosystem.

“Should we be afraid? It depends. Are you a spider enthusiast? If you are, don’t be afraid,” Dr. Natalia Bayona, a professor of biology at Emory University’s Oxford College, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

The Joro spiders, identified by their yellow bodies with a big red spot, can grow as much as three or four inches from tip to tip. They have been in North Georgia for over a decade after being introduced in 2014.

“I love them. I have a personal attachment to them because of this project. But if you have the ‘creepy-crawlies,’ you’re justified in doing the (makes bug spray noise) Yeah!” Eunice Kim, a college sophomore and part of the research team, said.

Since their arrival, the spiders’ population has exploded, with one female capable of laying 500 eggs.

Bayona is leading the research to determine if this invasive species is disturbing the local ecosystem.

For now, the team told Channel 2 Action News it is collecting DNA samples from the spiders they catch to further their study.

The research is expected to be published next spring.

