Driver busts through closed gate in Covington neighborhood

COVINGTON, Ga. — Police are searching for the driver responsible for causing damage to a gate in a Covington neighborhood.
It happened on Sunday. Covington police said an unknown black car entered the driveway of 2129 East Street, also known as Lockwood Mansion.
Surveillance video shows that same car, driving through a closed gate at Lockwood Mansion.
Anyone with information regarding the driver(s) identity is urged to contact Det. Jack Treadwell at 770-385-2196 or Lt. Slade McCullough at 770-385-2129.
