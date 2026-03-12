Driver arrested in crash that killed pregnant metro Atlanta woman, unborn baby

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her baby is now facing charges.

Last year, Jaylah Donald was involved in a suspected DUI crash just a day after Thanksgiving. Neither she nor her unborn baby boy survived the crash.

Georgia State Patrol says Donald was a passenger in a car that was “backing improperly” from a driveway when a BMW hit the car on the passenger side.

That driver has now been identified as Brandon Robinson.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI, feticide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and speeding. Robinson was given a $28,000 bond.

The driver of the car Donald was in was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. There is no word on that person’s condition.

“Jaylah was loved deeply by everyone who knew her. She was sweet, joyful, caring, and always carried a beautiful smile. She had so much life ahead of her and so much love to give,” her family wrote. “She deserved more time. Her baby deserved a chance at life. Our hearts will forever ache for the future that was stolen from them.”

They say she carried her baby with joy and was excited about beginning her journey into adulthood.

