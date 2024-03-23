Covington Police Department names new Assistant Chief

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department announced a long-time member of the force was picked to be the new Assistant Police Chief.

Brent Fuesting, a 21-year veteran of the department, was chosen to be the new assistant chief. He first joined CPD in 2003 as a member of the Uniform Patrol Division.

Later in his career, Fuesting joined CPD’s V.I.P.E.R. unit, which is focused on stopping drug-related crimes in the Covington community. After that, Fuesting became an investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division.

In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and supervised officers in the Uniform Patrol and Criminal Investigation divisions. He was promoted several times after, rising to the rank of Captain in 2022.

While working with Covington police, Fuesting continued his education, earning a Masters Degree in Public Administration from NIU, graduated from Mercer University’s Public Safety Institute and received a certificate in Government LEadership from the Carl Vinson Institute through the University of Georgia, according to CPD.

During his career, Fuesting has served as a Field Training Officer, a member of the department’s Honor Guard, and has received multiple commendations including Officer of the Year and an award for Meritorious Service.

