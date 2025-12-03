7-year-old boy found safe after being reported missing in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy has been found safe after being reported missing in Newton County.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at his home on Freeman Way.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that he was found safe just after 10:30 p.m.

He is homeschooled and his guardian works from home. They called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday evening when they realized he wasn’t responding.

They say he likes water areas and Christmas lights.

