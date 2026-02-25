5th suspect wanted in connection with Newton gas station gunfight turns himself in

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old accused of taking part in a New Year’s Day gun fight outside a convenience store is now in custody.

Newton County deputies said two groups of people got into a fight at a Circle K on Salem Road in Covington on Jan. 1.

The sheriff’s office said they learned one group started shooting at the other and after exchanging gunfire outside the store, everyone ran off.

The fifth suspect, Bryce Blair, turned himself in Monday night.

Blair is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime and discharging a firearm near a public highway.

Four other people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting:

Cameron Little, 21, of Covington, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct, first-degree criminal damage to property and false statements.

Cameron Hill, 17, of Conyers, was arrested Jan. 7, and charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years of age (first offense), reckless conduct, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

Earon Little, 19, of Covington, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with false statements.

Corde Marks, 18, of Covington, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway and reckless conduct.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the shooting, but a fuel truck was damaged by gunfire.

