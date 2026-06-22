1 shot, 1 seriously injured in Newton County car crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies say they when they arrived at a one-car crash, they realized someone in the car had been shot and another person seriously injured.

As deputies investigated the incident on Newton Factory Bridge road near Covington, Sandy Meador was in the Covington Square near a prayer tent she and her group set up to pray for anyone who needed it. She was praying for those injured.

“But we are asking you today, dear God, for you to intervene in this situation, that you would help these people involved in the accident God,” Meador told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Deputies aren’t saying much about what happened. All they’re saying is they got a call around 2 a.m. Monday about a one-car crash near Factory Shoals Park, which is near the Alcovy River.

When they arrived, they found a person in the car who had been shot. Another person suffered a serious injury to their leg from the violent crash.

When Channel 2 Action News arrived on scene, deputies were still investigating the incident. They were marking the street showing where the car left the road, hit a culvert and flew into the air.

The two people in the car had to be airlifted to the hospital.

“That’s just an unfortunate situation altogether,” local businessman Lonnie Butts told Jones.

Butts says the crash happened right after Father’s Day, so it’s possible some father is in pain over this.

“An accident is one thing. A shooting is one thing. And that’s just a lot to even try and process,” he said.

Sandy Meador prays something good will come out of the incident: “And sometimes it takes tragedy to bring you to the Lord.”

Deputies say they hope to release more information later about what their investigation uncovered.

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