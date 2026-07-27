Newton County Schools investigating cybersecurity incident days before first day of classes

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County School System is investigating a cybersecurity incident after discovering unauthorized activity affecting its digital network just days before students return to class.

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The district announced it recently identified the incident and immediately took steps to secure its systems, including taking affected systems offline.

School officials said they have also brought in cybersecurity specialists to investigate what happened and help restore operations.

“We are actively working to determine the scope and impact of the incident and to safely restore operations as quickly as possible,” the district said in a statement.

The school system has not said what caused the incident, whether any personal information was compromised or which systems have been affected.

The first day of school in Newton County is Monday, August 3.

School officials said they will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

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