  • NewsChopper 2 reporter opens up about struggle with depression, anxiety

    ATLANTA - Millions of people suffer from depression and anxiety, some more than others.

    NewsChopper 2 Reporter Jason Durden says he spent a large part of his childhood battling depression and anxiety.

    In a series of extremely candid tweets Friday afternoon, Durden told his nearly 8,000 Twitter followers that it’s never too late to ask for help.

    If you, or anyone you know, need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

