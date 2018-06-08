0 NewsChopper 2 reporter opens up about struggle with depression, anxiety

ATLANTA - Millions of people suffer from depression and anxiety, some more than others.

NewsChopper 2 Reporter Jason Durden says he spent a large part of his childhood battling depression and anxiety.

In a series of extremely candid tweets Friday afternoon, Durden told his nearly 8,000 Twitter followers that it’s never too late to ask for help.

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE: 1-800-273-8255



I put this number out earlier today but here it is again for anyone who might need to make the call whether it be for yourself or someone you know. Here is a little thread to let you know why it is important to me. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

See...I, like millions of people in this world, have suffered from depression and anxiety for years. Like all my life years. But I was brought up to think any sort of mental illness problems were something to be ashamed of. You just don't talk about it. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

My advice growing up was just "get in a better mood". As anyone who has dealt with mental illness you know it just doesn't work way. Thinking of cheery singing birds isn't going to make everything all right. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

In my youth I was relentlessly bullied. I'm talking from grade school through high school. I actually went to summer school just so I could graduate early and not have to go back to the location where I was always picked on. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

But those years of being picked on and told that I am nothing and will never amount to anything took their toll. As you can imagine, that did a number on my developing brain and caused me so many self-confidence problems and made me withdraw. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

Unfortunately, that carried with me thorough my life. For decades I just let it go because I just assumed this was normal life. Boy, was I wrong, — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

But boy, was I also lucky. As I grew older and new people entered my life I realized that the way I had been living my life isn't normal. Most people do not treat other people like I had been treated. What an eye opener. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

Suddenly I had people in my life who supported me. They didn't question my decisions. They didn't tell me not to bother trying because I would only fail. They let me know that being gay isn't something of which to be ashamed. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

Those people - who I met in my 20's - made more of a difference in my life than any other person before. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

It was one of these friends who sat me down a few months ago and said he thought I needed help, He was kind and caring - not confrontational - and that conversation set me on the path to better mental health. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

So after getting professional help - both just general therapy and medications - I can honestly say I am a different person these days. I am happy, again. I look forward to getting up in the morning again. I swear even Earth's beautiful colors are even more vibrant. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

So if you have lasted this long thought this thread, than you. And take what I say seriously. A lot of us have mental problems to some degree - some worse than others and some not as bad as others. Either way - help is there. It is available. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

Reach out to your friends or family who you think may need help, Oftentimes they won't see it themselves. Let them know you love and care for them and only want is best.



And if you think you need help. Make that first step.



NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE: 1-800-273-8255 — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) June 8, 2018

If you, or anyone you know, need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

