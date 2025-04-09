Newborn spared after gunfire hits LaGrange home, police looking for shooter

The Lagrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a family’s home was shot up during a thunderstorm Monday morning.

The homeowner, Tameka Hammond, says her three children, alongside her one-month-old granddaughter, were all inside when gunfire hit her home on Rutland Circle.

“When I heard it, I jumped... I was thinking it was lighting or someone hit a pole. I’m not thinking it’s gunfire and that someone was actually shooting my house,” Hammond said.

Hammond’s home surveillance cameras caught the gunshots on video, just before 4 a.m.

She said that usually her daughter and newborn grandchild sleep in the room where the gunfire hit, but that the pair decided to sleep in her room, instead.

“Thank God, she did that. Because like I told her, ‘bullets don’t have names on them,’” she said.

No one was injured and the only property that was damaged was where the bullets struck the home.

The Lagrange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective C. Montondo at 706-883-2639. Information can also be shared anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000.

