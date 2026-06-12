New visor card helps officers and people with autism communicate

DULUTH, Ga. — During interactions with law enforcement, individuals with autism experience challenges that make it harder to understand directions, respond to officers or communicate effectively.

This can be due to the stress of the situation, sensory sensitivities or differences in communication.

With that in mind, the Duluth Police Department has adopted the Autism Awareness Visor Card with simple icons on it that can assist officers and people with autism during traffic stops and other encounters.

Visor cards are available in English and Spanish. They can be obtained by visiting the Duluth Police Department Records Window during normal business hours.

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